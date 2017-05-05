Police Report Damage to Property Cases

The Junction City Police Department has reported 11 damage to property cases over the 24-hour period ending early Friday morning.

Three cases involved damage to vehicles by a BB at The Bluffs apartment complex at 1810 Caroline Avenue, plus vehicles at 1426 Highland Drive and 1002 Cypress Street were damaged by BB’s.

Authorities reported that at 1:33 a.m. Friday four people were arrested on suspicion of Felony Criminal Damage to Property, Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, as well as in four other cases on suspicion of Criminal Damage to Property. They included Marqaz Duashawn McDonald, 20, Toby Farrell Eugene Eaton, 19, Kendall Damaricus Talley, 19 all of Junction City and a juvenile. The JCPD also reported that McDonald was arrested on suspicion of Failure to Appear. The arrests occurred at the intersection of Highland and Skyline.