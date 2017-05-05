RCPD Investigating motor vehicle theft

Officers with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) filed a report for a motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of Osage St. on Thursday, May 4 at approximately 1:55 PM.

Lindsay Brown, 21, Manhattan, reported that an unknown suspect took her red 2003 Chevy Silverado. Brown reported that the Silverado also contained a purse, flashlights, and clothing.

The total loss associated with this case is approximately $10,120.00.

The vehicle was later recovered in Manhattan.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.