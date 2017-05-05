Sheriff: Kansas teen charged with abandoning pet in mail box

LYON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Lyon County are investigating two teenagers in the case of abandoning an animal.

On April 26, a resident told deputies she found a guinea pig in her mailbox in the 1600 Block of G Road, according to media release from the sheriff’s department.

During the investigation, it was determined that 2 more guinea pigs were released into the wooded area around South Avenue and Prairie Street.

Efforts to locate those guinea pigs were unsuccessful.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged with 3 counts of animal cruelty. The other, an 18-year-old girl will have charges referred to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.

The guinea pig, affectionately named Rosita by the Emporia Animal Shelter staff, is still at the animal shelter as per Kansas Law.

After 21 days, Rosita could be adopted out but we are told that the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter want to sponsor Rosita and take care of it there at the shelter.

Names of the suspects were not released.