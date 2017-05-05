Students Get a Lesson in Agriculture

Cattle and goats to wheat and soil conservation were all covered during the Geary County Ag Day activities at the 4-H / Senior Citizen Center on Friday. Approximately 700 third grade students from USD 475 were in attendance.

Eight year old learned about livestock. “I learned that cows can produce a lot of dairy, and they can use a lot of milk.

Nine-year old Alwina Alokoa seemed to enjoy the lessons on conservation….”soil, dirt and bugs.”

During their visit the students rotated between stations ranging from livestock to wheat and conservation. Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer heard some of the student comments. “Things like those cows are really big, just things like that we hear every year…different takes on the same things I’ve never seen a pig before and things along those lines.”

Geary County Ag Day is an annual event.