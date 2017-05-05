Wakefield Track and Field Results from Riley County Invitational

Pole Vault 3rd Place Cody Pollman 11’-00”
Shot Put 2nd Place Brian VonHoltz 44’-7 ½”
High Jump 2nd Place Kevin Jackson 5’-06”
3rd Place Noah Ghent 5’-02”
5th Place Kaleb White 4’-10”
Triple Jump 3rd Place Chris Hardin 38’-9 ¼”
Discus 1st Place Jacob Judy 138’-00”
200 M. Dash 3rd Place Chris Hardin 24.21
300 I. Hurdles 3rd Place Ashton Pickering 44.56
800 M. Run 5th Place Jeffrey Thompson 2:16.80
3200 M. Run 5th Place Johnathan Bowen 10:44.97
4 x 100 M. Relay 4th Place Jordan Colglazier 46.36
Sammy Finnegan
Ashton Pickering
Chris Hardin
4 x 400 M. Relay 1st Place Sammy Finnegan 3:43.46
Chris Hardin
Kirk Iseli
Jordan Colglazier
4 x 800 M. Relay 6th Place Johnathan Bowen 9:26.36
Jeffrey Thompson
Kirk Iseli
Dalton Murray
Girls’ results:
Pole Vault 4th Place Kathy Brady 7’-06”
200 M. Dash 5th Place Joanna Wright 28.13
300 M. Hurdles 4th Place Dakota Swader 51.58
400 M. Dash 4th Place Kenzy Barrett 1:05.46
4 x 400 M. Relay 6th Place Kenzy Barrett 4:35.37
Joanna Wright
Tori Hernandez
Daklota Swader
Wakefield’s next meet will be Thursday May 11th when they travel to Goessel for the Wheat State League Meet.
Wakefield Coach Ladd Braden