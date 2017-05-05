JC Post

Wakefield Track and Field Results from Riley County Invitational

by

 

bombersBoy’s Results:

 

Pole Vault                     3rd Place              Cody Pollman               11’-00”

                                   

Shot Put                       2nd Place              Brian VonHoltz              44’-7 ½”

 

High Jump                    2nd Place              Kevin Jackson               5’-06”

                                   3rd Place               Noah Ghent                  5’-02”

                                   5th Place               Kaleb White                  4’-10”

 

Triple Jump                   3rd Place              Chris Hardin                  38’-9 ¼”

 

Discus                          1st Place               Jacob Judy                   138’-00”

 

200 M. Dash                 3rd Place              Chris Hardin                  24.21

 

300 I. Hurdles               3rd Place              Ashton Pickering           44.56

 

800 M. Run                  5th Place              Jeffrey Thompson        2:16.80

 

3200 M. Run                5th Place              Johnathan Bowen         10:44.97

 

4 x 100 M. Relay          4th Place              Jordan Colglazier           46.36

                                                             Sammy Finnegan

                                                             Ashton Pickering

                                                             Chris Hardin

 

4 x 400 M. Relay          1st Place               Sammy Finnegan          3:43.46

                                                             Chris Hardin

                                                             Kirk Iseli

                                                             Jordan Colglazier

 

4 x 800 M. Relay          6th Place              Johnathan Bowen         9:26.36

                                                            Jeffrey Thompson

                                                            Kirk Iseli

                                                            Dalton Murray

 

 

 

Girls’ results:

                          

Pole Vault                     4th Place              Kathy Brady                 7’-06”

 

200 M. Dash                 5th Place              Joanna Wright              28.13

 

300 M. Hurdles             4th Place              Dakota Swader             51.58        

 

400 M. Dash                 4th Place              Kenzy Barrett               1:05.46

 

4 x 400 M. Relay          6th Place             Kenzy Barrett               4:35.37

                                                           Joanna Wright

                                                           Tori Hernandez

                                                           Daklota Swader

 

Wakefield’s next meet will be Thursday May 11th when they travel to Goessel for the Wheat State League Meet.

 

Wakefield Coach Ladd Braden