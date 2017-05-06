Dogs and Their Owners Have a Big Time at the Pet Fair

The Kentucky Derby Friends of Animals style, the Pooch Pie Eating contest and booths with all sorts of animal supplies were just some of the activities during the annual Pet Fair & Walk of Life at the Geary County 4-H / Senior Center on Saturday.

Pet owners entered dogs of all sizes and shapes in the Kentucky Derby races where the race starter Rick Dykstra noted some of the dogs were quick, while others took their time on the race track. “There are some very quick dogs, and some dogs that are just so old that they are just going to sit around and watch the races.” During the event tennis balls were thrown onto the course with the dogs then giving pursuit.

Linnea Alt with Friends of Animals said all the funds raised from the event go to help the Junction City / Geary County Animal Shelter. “We vet them and get them on to rescues.” She estimated approximately 150 dogs were brought to the pet fair. Alt was hopeful approximately $20,000 would be raised by the event. “This is our biggest fundraiser and what we need to go through the rest of the year.”

The Pet Fair & Walk of Life are held every year.