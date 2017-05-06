Lady Jays Win Salina Central Invitational Track Meet

The Junction City Lady Jays scored 189 points to capture first place in the 10-team Salina Central Invitational on Friday.

Ayi-lissa Dotson set a JCHS record with a 5’5 jump to win the high jump.

Hannah Reynolds won the discus with a throw of 113’6″, Kienna Newman finished first in the 100 meter hurdles in 15.18 and first in the 300 meter hurdles in 45.72, and the Lady jay 4 x 100 relay team of Shamya Banks, Kienna Newman, Lyric Holman and Amaya Booker finished first in 48.82.

Savannah Adams finished second in the shot put with a throw of 35’2.50″ and Amaya Booker captured second in the 100 meter dash in 12.60. In the 200 meter dash for Junction City Lyric Holman finished second in 26.06 and Kienna Newman was third in 26.59.

The Blue Jay boys team finished seventh with 39 points. Hutchinson captured the boys team title with 120 points.

For Junction City Jacob Lovell finished second in the 1600 meter run in 4:37.72.