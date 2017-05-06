Military Spouse Appreciation Activities at Fort Riley

Fort Riley will be the site of Military Spouse Appreciation Day Activities during the coming week, Monday through Friday. The Military Spouse Appreciation Day event is Friday, May 12th at Riley Conference Center from 10 a.m. until noon. There will be a vendor expo, games and giveaways.

The rest of the week includes guided tours and information on the history of the Big Red One from 9 until 11:30 a.m. Monday, FRG Trivia Night at Army Community Service Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., a USO Sip n Chat at Army Community Service from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Spouses Night at the Bowling Alley from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Bowling will be available for one dollar.