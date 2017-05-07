Kansas Military Workforce Summit Registration Opens; opportunity to network transitioning service-members and employers

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Kansas Department of Commerce and Fort Riley to host a Kansas Military Workforce Summit on May 19th in Junction City.

The summit will address topics surrounding a service member’s transition to civilian life and will allow transitioning soldiers, business owners and community members the opportunity to network. Service members, military spouses and military support specialists will participate in the panel discussions as well.

Brigadier General Patrick Frank, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Deputy Commanding General, will address the summit along with Kansas Department of Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave.

The summit will take place at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City and begin at 9:00 am on May 19th with registration beginning at 8:30 am. A networking reception will follow the event at 6:30 pm.

The following topics will be addressed:

military skill set capability

employment and social media

employing the military spouse

setting realistic employment expectations

transition concerns facing service members and employers

benefits of hiring a veteran

USO transition, Fort Riley

To register for the Kansas Military Workforce Summit, visit kansascommerce.gov/militarysummit or contact Nicole Randall with the Kansas Department of Commerce at nicole.randall@ks.gov.

Sponsors for this event include the Kansas Department of Commerce, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce, Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Junction City First, Kaw Valley Engineering, Bayer Construction, Central National Bank, DEL Motors and Briggs Auto Plaza, Weary Law Firm and Coryell Insurance.