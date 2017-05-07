Two Blue Jays Qualify for State Tennis

The Junction City Blue Jay boys tennis team has advanced one of their doubles teams to the 6A state tennis tournament.

Guido Greco, a junior and sophomore Mason Richards, teamed up to earn 6th place at the regional tournament held at Wichita East. In the first round, they defeated a team from Topeka High 6-2, 6-2. In the next round they faced off against the second seed, a team from Manhattan, and lost a tough match in a 3rd set super tie breaker 10-8. In their last chance to advance to the state tournament, they squared off against a team from Washburn Rural. After dropping the first set 6-1, the duo rallied to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-4 to qualify for state.

In the fifth place match, the Blue Jay doubles team lost to the top seeded team, a team from Derby, 6-4, 6-0. Other participants for the Blue Jay team were Adonnis Washington and Kody Westerhaus in singles and Korbin King and Yuno Fernandez in doubles. The 6A state tennis tournament will be hosted by Olathe South and will begin on Friday, May 12.