Five Days of Fun, Sundown Salute 2017

There will be something for everyone to enjoy during the five nights of Sundown Salute 2017.

Nikki Londene, Sundown Salute Committee President, said that June 30th will be the first day of celebrations with a block party, emceed by a professional DJ.

“It’s DJ Mike Scott, he’s been on tour with the Black Eyed Peas, he did the Dave Chappelle Comedy Tour, 50 Cent – he’s been on tour with several big name acts, ” said Londene.

Saturday, July 1st features classic rock bands and Sundown Salute headliner Quiet Riot.

Christian Music is tentative, but Londene did note that country music will take over on Sunday night, July 2nd.

“We’re still kind of working to get our headliner locked in on that, we have someone that we’re in contract negotiations with – but we have not come to an agreement yet.”

Matt Mason, CMT’s Next Superstar will perform on Sunday. “If you like older country, he’s very good with the older classics,” said Londene. “He also does some more modern [music] as well as his own originals.”

Monday, July 3rd will celebrate local and regional talent.

“We’ve been very lucky that we have some pretty good talent in this region; one of our headliners that night has some ties to Junction City, Salina and Wichita…they have several hits on XM radio currently on Octane, so that will be a huge deal; Seasons After is going to be our headliner that night,” said Londene.

The Fourth of July will feature Patriotic themed entertainment, including the 1st Infantry Division Rock Band. Tuesday, the 4th will also feature the Sundown Salute parade and the annual Veterans Ceremony.

Fireworks will be provided by Wald & Company.

“I think technically they’re out of Missouri, it’s their home headquarters, but they have a location out of Great Bend as well,” said Londene. “this particular company has done the Larned firework show, they do several for Great Bend and Ellinwood; we had several companies submit bids, we went through those [bids] and broke it down to see what we were going to the most of our money out of.”

Ottaway Amusements will provide the Carnival entertainment for all five days of the celebration. There will also be daily craft and food vendors.