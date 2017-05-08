JC Post

JCPD Schedules DUI Saturation Patrols

jcpd threeOfficers of the Junction City Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols throughout the city on Friday night and  Saturday  morning,  May 12th and  May 13th.  According to

Chief Dan Breci, there will be five additional patrols cars on the streets to detect and deter drunk driving.

 

The patrols are designed to identify intoxicated drivers.  Those motorists stopped for traffic violations who are suspected of  intoxication, will be given on-site field sobriety test.  Confirmed impaired drivers will be arrested.

 

The  purpose  of  these  patrols,  according  to  Chief  Breci, “Is not to harass motorists, but to increase overall motorists safety.”

  • ALaube

    Thanks for the heads up. You’ve successfully reduced the number of intoxicated motorists on the road for one night.