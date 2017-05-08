JCPD Schedules DUI Saturation Patrols

Officers of the Junction City Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols throughout the city on Friday night and Saturday morning, May 12th and May 13th. According to

Chief Dan Breci, there will be five additional patrols cars on the streets to detect and deter drunk driving.

The patrols are designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Those motorists stopped for traffic violations who are suspected of intoxication, will be given on-site field sobriety test. Confirmed impaired drivers will be arrested.

The purpose of these patrols, according to Chief Breci, “Is not to harass motorists, but to increase overall motorists safety.”