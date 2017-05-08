MANHATTAN — Following a national search, Kansas State University names Jay Stephens as vice president for Human Capital Services.



Since April 2015, Stephens has been the associate vice president of human resources at Boise State University in Idaho, where he leads and supervises human resources. Under his leadership, the unit reorganized and transformed, creating the foundation for a service-focused organization.

“I am delighted to welcome our new vice president for Human Capital Services, Jay Stephens, to our K-State Family,” President Richard Myers said. “His previous experiences and leadership in transforming human resources will help Kansas State University continue to put people first and grow our K-State family.”

Stephens will start as vice president on June 4, 2017. He is responsible for the management of the university’s Division of Human Capital Services, which was reorganized during the 2014-2015 academic year. Human Capital Services works to recruit, develop and retain a diverse and highly qualified workforce. Stephens will work to continue the division’s K-State 2025 progress toward becoming a Top 50 public research university.

“My family and I could not be more excited about joining the K-State family,” Stephens said. “I am such a strong believer in the land-grant mission of the university, and it is a privilege and an honor to serve in this role. I look forward to learning campus traditions, honoring the outstanding past and participating in the future success of K-State. When I walked around campus during the interview process, I saw so many amazing students and I am excited to serve K-Staters.”

In addition to Stephens’ leadership at Boise State University, he has served as the director of human resources and Title IX coordinator at Southern Oregon University, director of human resources at Utah State University-Eastern, and human resources analyst III at the State of Utah Department of Human Resource Management. He was an adjunct faculty member at the College of Eastern Utah from 2005 to 2010. He is a member of the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources Western Region Board of Directors.

Stephens has a Master of Public Administration degree in human resources and a Bachelor of Arts, both from Brigham Young University.