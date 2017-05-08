Local Delegation Views Troops in Desert Training

The National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California was the weekend destination for a Junction City and Manhattan contingent.

Phyllis Fitzgerald, Junction City Mayor, said they received an in-briefing from the NTC commander, viewed the Second Brigade Combat Team Soldiers from Fort Riley in their training environment and there were briefings from other commanders on the different training activities.

On the briefings she noted the NTC commander told them, “when the Soldiers come out there they are learning how to do their job, whether they are an infantryman, an artillery man, an armor man, intelligence person or logistics. ” Fitzgerald they work in a cooperative fashion to perform their function.

Allen Dinkel, Junction City Manager, explained the Second Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were training in a battle exercise against a troop from Fort Irwin. ” Our Soldiers, we had talked to them that maybe had three hours of sleep in the last 48 to 72 hours so it was real conditions, they were preparing for them.” He added it let the Soldiers what to expect if they ever have to go abroad.

Junction City Area Chamber of CEO Dennis Beson and Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi were among others on the trip with the delegation. They returned home Sunday evening.