May Gas Prices Are Moving Lower So Far

May 8, 2017– Kansas is in the top ten for largest weekly declines in gas prices again this week. Wichita is the 50th lowest metro in the nation. Kansas now has 7 cities in the $2 or less average. One of which is the town of Gas at $1.96. Others include Pratt, Humboldt, Iola, Erie, Cunningham and Chanute.

The high/low around the state: Kensington-$2.39/Pratt-$1.94

Today’s national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.35 per gallon, which is four cents less than one week and one month ago, and 14 cents more than the same date last year. Last week, 46 states saw prices drop – some by at least 9 cents – with prices remaining steady in other parts of the country. The trending decline is due to an unseasonable glut of gasoline in the U.S. market, record high refinery production rates, moderate demand and a recent drop in crude oil prices.

today last week last month last year Change over last year National $2.35 $2.39 $2.39 $2.21 6% Kansas $2.18 $2.22 $2.22 $1.98 10% Emporia $2.19 $2.20 $2.19 $2.01 9% Garden City $2.23 $2.52 $2.12 $1.97 13% Hays $2.31 $2.34 $2.14 $1.98 17% KCK $2.22 $2.27 $2.23 $1.98 12% Lawrence $2.25 $2.29 $2.26 $1.99 13% Manhattan $2.14 $2.15 $2.21 $1.97 9% Pittsburg $2.15 $2.15 $2.15 $1.88 14% Salina $2.07 $2.20 $2.18 $1.89 10% Topeka $2.19 $2.26 $2.19 $1.94 13% Wichita $2.16 $2.21 $2.26 $1.99 9%

Bordering states and rank in lowest gas prices around the country

State Current Avg Rank today Rank Last Week Missouri $2.13 2 2 Oklahoma $2.07 6 7 Kansas $2.18 11 10 Colorado $2.33 26 27 Nebraska $2.30 21 25

On Monday morning, U.S. petroleum futures were below $50 per barrel, but they have gained slightly after encouraging remarks from the Russian and Saudi Arabian energy ministers over the weekend. The energy ministers stated that there is budding consensus to extend production cuts beyond the June 30 deadline and into 2018, signaling that OPEC and non-OPEC producers are willing to take necessary steps to rebalance the market. Since the cuts were enacted, U.S. oil production has increased more than 10 percent since mid-2016 to a total of 9.3 million barrels per day and close to levels of the world’s top producers – Russia and Saudi Arabia. With some market predictions suggesting that U.S. production could soon reach 10 million barrels per day, OPEC and its partners must continue to restrict supply if their market correction goals are to be achieved.

