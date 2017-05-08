UPDATE: Girl pulled from Kansas motel pool died

SHAWNEE COUNTY – A child hospitalized in critical condition after an a near drowning at motel pool on Saturday has died, according to Topeka police.

First responders were dispatched to 605 Southwest Fairlawn in Topeka for report of a girl identified on Monday as 7-year-old Kenya Jones was pulled from a swimming pool unresponsive, according to a media release.

Patrons of the pool began to perform life saving measures until emergency medical crews arrived. She was transported to a local hospital.

In May of 2013, a 12-year-old boy from Fort Riley died after he was pulled from the same hotel pool.