Recommendation Going to the Board of Education Calls for Nov. 7 School Bond Issue Election

There will be a staff recommendation to the Geary USD 475 Board of Education Monday evening to hold a school bond issue election on November 7th.

In this election voter approval would be sought so state financial aid could be received for a proposed new Junction City High School project.

The Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Corbin Witt noted the school bond issue would be at the time of the November general election. “After discussing it with administration and our bond counsel, and our architects we just felt like the August time frame, we wouldn’t have kids in school. Many of our parents and students would be on vacation, and so we thought we’d probably get a better voter turnout at the November election.”

The Board of Education will make the final determination on the election, but Witt added there will be resolutions ready for Board adoption for either a November or August school bond issue election. The November 7th also coincides with the general election in Kansas.

The proposed new high school would be funded by a combination of state aid and federal heavily impacted military aid. Officials have made it clear there would be no increase in the local property tax levy to pay for the project.

The Board of Education meets at 5 p.m. Monday at the Devin Center.