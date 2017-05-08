JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Swap Shop – May 8, 2017

by Leave a Comment

canoeSelling – 16-foot canoe with accessories, 238-1715

Selling – Two-man, 8-foot fishing boat, 375-3739

Selling – Bookshelf; love seat/hide-a-bed; couch, 238-5405

Selling – Air compressor; miter saw; car ramps, 539-3232

Selling – 3-piece sectional wall unit; TV stand with shelves and cupboards, 375-3381

Buy – Old lawn mower for parts (4 hp or more Briggs and Stratton motor) 258-6103

Garage Sale – 304 W. 10th Street, today and Tuesday, 9 a.m. (tables and chairs, trunks, tires)

Buy – Outside playhouse, 210-7147

Selling – Portable air conditioner, 492-2249

Selling – Dining room table and 4 chairs; day bed; treadmill, 226-4013

Selling – Ladies shoes, size  1/2 and 10,  579-5507

Looking  for – Housekeeper, 307-0680

Selling – Couch and love seat, 762-2447

 

 

 

 

 