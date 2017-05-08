Work to begin this Fall on new bike and pedestrian trail

Plans are underway for a new pedestrian and bike trail along 8th street on the North and West side of Junction City.

Ray Ibarra, Junction City Public Works Director, said the 10 foot concrete pathway for bikes and pedestrians will begin on Rucker Road.

“It will go from Rucker Road all the way to the East on ramp for [US Hwy] 77; you’ll have a 10 foot bike and pedestrian path, you’ll have lights on it, and then we’ll also improve the intersection at Rucker Road and West 8th Street,” said Ibarra. “We’re going to knock that back a little bit further so you get better vision, and we’ll put a median right there so it will help control the traffic.”

A $938,000 bid for the project has been awarded. Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will pay 80 percent of the cost, with the City being responsible for 20 percent.

The work on the new bike and pedestrian trail is scheduled to begin in September.