Are school uniforms the answer to the dress code debate?

Would school uniforms at Junction City High School put an end to debate over the school Dress Code Policy; one Board of Education member brought that question to the Monday, May 8th Board meeting.

Tom Brungardt questioned Board members on whether or not the possibility of having students at Junction City High School wear uniforms would eliminate inconsistencies and debate.

“There has been controversy around dress codes and a lot of that centers around whether or not most of the rules apply to males or females; and most of the time they apply to females.”

The JCHS dress code, as outlined in the Student Handbook found online, reads in part:

“A student’s personal appearance is the responsibility of the student and his/her parents, but becomes the responsibility of JCHS when it disrupts learning. The preferred dress for JCHS is casual attire, reflective of a student who is career ready. The JCHS Administration reserves the right to make decisions concerning the appropriateness of a student’s attire, and also reserves the right to confiscate any item deemed inappropriate for school or to send a student home for a change of attire. These items will then be retained in the Academy Office of that student.”

In an era where women are taking ownership over their bodies and not willing to accept being a “distraction” to male students, the policy has raised concerns.

If “the JCHS Administration reserves the right to make decisions concerning the appropriateness of a student’s attire”, then saying a clothing choice “disrupts learning” is entirely subjective.

“A uniform policy would negate that issue,” said Brungardt.

“Whether or not [uniforms are] the best thing for our District – I don’t know; I simply asked [the Board] whether or not we’ve ever thought about it.”

Further specifications in the dress code policy ban leggings or tights without shirts or skirts over top of them, and skirts/shorts must be fingertip length when hands are placed at sides. Ripped jeans, and exposed shoulders are also listed as prohibited clothing.

“This is a controversial issue, dress codes are always controversial; whether you go to a uniform or not would be controversial as well, but you’d negate some of the other problems,” said Brungardt.

Brungardt’s comments did not receive much support at the Board of Education meeting.