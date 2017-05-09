“Area of ignition” for Bluffs apartment fire determined by investigators

The cause of an April 8th fire at the Bluffs apartment complex in Junction City has been determined to be accidental in nature.

Terry Johnson, Junction City Fire Chief, said that investigators have determined the exact area of origin for the fire that caused over $3.8 million in damage.

“We have determined the area of ignition for the fire, and we have a plausible example of how the fire started; at this point with the individuals involved we’re not pressing any charges.”

The fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Johnson noted that there is no indication that the fire was intentional in nature. The Bluffs property management, however, do have the right to pursue legal action.

“If [they] do anything it would under their policies and legal advisement; but proving that it was an arson or that it was intentional – it takes a tremendous amount of resources,” said Johnson. “Those cases don’t usually go very well for either side because it’s very, very difficult to prove that there was actual intent or not.”

The fire began on the 3rd floor of building B.

Officials with the Bluffs property in Junction City could not be reached for comments or questions.

This is the second fire to occur at the Bluffs property in Junction City in the span of little over a year.