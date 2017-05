Are you interested in serving your community; get involved by filing for candidacy for the USD 475 Board of Education or Junction City Commission.

The filing deadline is noon on Thursday, June 1st.

As of today, there are currently no filings for election to the Board of Education or the City Commission. Three seats on the City Commission are up for grabs, and four seats on the School Board.

Interested applicants should visit the County Clerk’s office at 200 E 8th Street to get applications.