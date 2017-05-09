County Hires Health Department Director

The Geary County Commission has announced the hiring of Tammy Von Busch to lead the Geary County Health Department.

Von Busch has extensive public health experience through her 24-year career in the United States Air Force. She served as Public Health Flight Commander at various bases in the United States, and most recently as Group Practice Manager at Irwin Army Community Hospital.

Von Busch holds a Master in Public Health from the University of Kansas plus a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University. She will succeed current Health Department Director Pat Hunter, who is retiring.

Von Busch will start work as Director on May 22nd.