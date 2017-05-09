JC Post

One Injured in K-57 Accident

UPDATE:

A 28-year old Dwight man, Zachary E. Anderson, was taken by Lifestar helicopter to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka Tuesday morning.

Anderson was northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle approximately eight miles south of Junction City on K-57 Highway when a turkey entered the roadway. He struck the turkey causing the motorcycle to enter the east ditch. Anderson was ejected from the motorcycle.

Emergency personnel have confirmed that one male subject was transported by Lifestar helicopter to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on K-57 Highway Tuesday morning. The site was about eight miles south of Junction City.

Emergency personnel in Geary County responded about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a motorcycle accident with possible injuries on K-57 Highway eight miles south of Junction City.

