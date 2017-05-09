One Injured in K-57 Accident

UPDATE:

A 28-year old Dwight man, Zachary E. Anderson, was taken by Lifestar helicopter to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka Tuesday morning.

Anderson was northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle approximately eight miles south of Junction City on K-57 Highway when a turkey entered the roadway. He struck the turkey causing the motorcycle to enter the east ditch. Anderson was ejected from the motorcycle.

—

Emergency personnel have confirmed that one male subject was transported by Lifestar helicopter to a hospital following a motorcycle accident on K-57 Highway Tuesday morning. The site was about eight miles south of Junction City.

—-

Emergency personnel in Geary County responded about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a motorcycle accident with possible injuries on K-57 Highway eight miles south of Junction City.

