JCPD reports alleged robbery at Tony’s Treasures

Three people have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery at Tony’s Treasures at 339 East 10th Street in Junction City.

Junction City Police reported that 24 year old Malcolm Theodore Wooten, 24, Ogden, 24 year old Donnithan M. Jones, and 28 year old Robert Finley Burks both of Junction City were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and conspiracy. Wooten was also arrested on suspicion of theft and aggravated assault.

Police said a computer was allegedly taken and during an attempt to flee a knife was pulled and a threat issued.

One of the suspects was first apprehended and after an investigation authorities arrested the other two suspects.