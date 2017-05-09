Man shot by Kansas deputies remains in serious condition

MOUND VALLEY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man wounded over the weekend as southeast Kansas sheriff’s deputies responded to an earlier shooting remains in serious condition.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man as 40-year-old David Whinery, of Mound Valley. The KBI says Whinery was standing in a driveway with a gun Saturday when two Labette County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call about the initial shooting at a Mound Valley home. The KBI says it appears that both deputies fired at Whinery. Neither deputy was hurt.

The victim of the first shooting, 77-year-old James Bullock Sr. of Mound Valley, has been treated at a hospital and released. It’s unclear what led up to Bullock being shot.

The KBI says the investigation is ongoing.