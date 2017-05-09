Twenty Wildcats Named Academic All-Big 12

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State track and field team had 20 student-athletes named to 2017 Academic All-Big 12 teams, the conference office announced on Tuesday. K-State saw 13 student-athletes named to the first team, while seven earned second team honors.

Senior Jeff Bachman (marketing) and sophomore Morgan Coffman (management) headlined the group as First Team selections with 4.0 GPAs.

The selection marks the third-straight year that Bachman and senior Morgan Wedekind have been honored by the conference for their academic excellence, while seniors Haley Pitko and Marija Stambolic, as well as junior Kayla Doll, are each making their second appearance on an Academic All-Big 12 team.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a GPA of 3.20 or better, while the second team selections hold a GPA of 3.00 to 3.19.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Seniors who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

Overall, the conference honored 246 student-athletes for their academic successes over the past season.

K-State returns to action on May 12-14 at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas for the Big 12 Championship. More information on the meet can be found by visiting the tournament central page here.

Men

First Team (3.20-Plus GPA)

Brett Bachman (Jr., Accounting)

Jeff Bachman* (Sr., Marketing)

Brett Neelly (So., Mechanical Engineering)

Sam Oxandale (Jr., Mechanical Engineering)

Zack Supple (Sr., Management)

Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)

Mitch Dixon (Jr., Management)

Colton Donahue (Sr., Marketing)

Blake Goodin (Sr., Agribusiness)

Kaneil Harrison (Sr., Management)

Lukas Koch (Jr., Agricultural Technology Management)

Women

First Team (3.20-Plus GPA)

Morgan Coffman* (So., Management)

Kayla Doll (Jr., Kinesiology)

Ranae McKenzie (So., Nutrition and Kinesiology)

Haley Pitko (Sr., Nutrition and Kinesiology)

Marija Stambolic (Sr., Mass Communications)

Megan Vanderpool (Jr., Biology)

Morgan Wedekind (Sr., Communications Sciences & Disorders)

Emma Wren (So., Architectural Engineering)

Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)

Janee’ Kassanavoid (Jr., Nutrition and Health)

Ally Zerbe (So., Business)