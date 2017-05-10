Appreciation Night Set for Geary Community Hospital Farmer’s Market Vendors

There will be a vendor’s appreciation night for the farmer’s markets to be hosted by Geary Community Hospital this year. It is set for Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the third floor conference room of Medical Arts II.

Nikki Davies, Marketing and Public Relations Director for Geary Community Hospital, said the event is intended to thank the vendors and provide a season outlook on what is planned this year. “We’ll also do a SNAP-EBT system training for all of the vendors that are able to participate in the program, accept tokens as well as accept the double-up food bucks tokens program that we are adding on this year as well.”

The farmer’s markets at GCH begin Thursday June 1st. The farmer’s markets will run from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday from June through September.