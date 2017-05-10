Chapman HS hires new Tennis and Dance Coaches

Clint Merrit, USD 473 Athletic Director, has announced the hiring of a new Head Girls Tennis Coach and a new Head Dance Coach.

“Chapman High School has hired Christal Ade for the Head Girls Tennis position. Christal would like to implement summer skills and youth camps for all ages to introduce kids to tennis,” said Merrit. “She has a good relationship with our players and their parents and hopes to build on the successful history of Lady Irish Tennis.”

“Chapman High School has hired Tricia Stalder for the Head Dance position,” said Merrit.”Tricia is excited about the opportunity to work with the young ladies in our program!”