County Commissioners Association Convention to be held in Junction City

geary-county-logoThe Kansas County Commissioners Association will conduct their annual convention in Junction City on May 31st.

Ben Bennett, County Commission Chairman, said that the convention will be Wednesday, May 31st through Friday, June 2nd.

“We’ll have an influx of County Commissioners running around town for three days; we’re excited about that and about being able to host this,” said Bennett.

Bennett noted that this is the second time since he’s been on the County Commission that they have hosted this group.

