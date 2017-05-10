Don’t be ‘careless’; Fire Safety tips for smokers

Careless smoking is one of the leading causes of structure fires, according to Junction City Fire Investigator Nick Nutter.

In 2014, approximately 27 percent of all fires in the United States were related to unintentional carelessness or careless smoking.

Despite that fact, the number of fires related to careless smoking has decreased significantly in the last ten years.

“In 2014 there were 325 deaths in the United States that are directly linked to smoking fires, so some of the numbers in years prior were a lot higher,” said Nutter.

Most of the fire calls that firefighters in Junction City respond to are due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

“On the prevention side, we always recommend smoking outside, and doing it on a surface that is non combustible,” said Nutter. “For instance, I know the Bluffs have some rules about smoking, and still do it all the time time; the decking on the Bluffs is combustible and it only takes one little time to have a massive incident.”

Nutter noted that most of the fires in Junction City due to careless smoking do not result in high dollar amount losses like the $3.8 million to the Bluffs apartment complex in early April.

The U.S. Fire Administration has released the following tips for “smoking fire safety”:

Smoke outside.

Don’t walk away from lit cigarettes and other smoking materials. Be alert. Do not smoke after taking medicine that makes you tired.

Never smoke around medical oxygen.

Never smoke in bed.

Put your cigarette out in an ashtray or bucket with sand. Use an approved metal container for an ashtray.