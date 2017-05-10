Great Plains Theatre Academy Announces Summer Camp 2017

Abilene, KS – Great Plains Theatre Academy announces their eagerly awaited yearly Summer Camp. This year GPT is offering Footlights 1 and Footlights 2 for ages Kindergarten through 4th grade. These are 5-day long theatre camps that can be taken separately or together. During the week campers will create their own original show with music, building the story, writing a rap, learning basic choreography, and rehearsing and performing on Day 5 of camp. In between building a show there will be time for games, crafts and snacks! This is designed as a low-stress, fun introduction to theatre that stimulates imagination and creativity while teaching the fundamentals of voice production, acting, movement, stage craft, costumes, music, and performance.

Footlights Summer Camp will be directed by GPT’s Education Director, Margaret Clair assisted by a staff of experienced counselors. Parents can register on-line by going to greatplainstheatre.com, selecting the Education, 2017 Summer Camps pull down menu, and clicking on the Registration Form button. Registration forms are also available at Great Plains Theatre anytime Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The cost per week, is $125. Each camp is 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Footlights 1 runs June 19-23 and Footlights 2 runs June 26-30m, 2017.

Camp will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 601 N Cedar St, Abilene, KS 67410. Children should bring a bag lunch daily.

GPT will also be producing a summer camp production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance for grades 5 through 12, to perform on the mainstage at GPT. The Pirates camp runs July 10-July 28, 9:00-4:00, Monday-Friday. This unique camp will be an experience in collaboration; each camper will have the opportunity to give direct input to the show to truly make it their own. The show will be directed by Margaret Clair with choreography assistance from Randy West, but students will be mentored in directing, developing choreography, sound and lights, set design, costumes and makeup, marketing, and musical direction and will be part of the production team that makes the show happen. More information to come.