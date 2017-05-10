Help them “before it’s too late”; the positive side of drug testing high school students

More and more school districts across the state and country have begun implementing programs where high school students participating in athletics or school sponsored activities are subject to random drug testing.

The latest school district to implement this measure is USD 320, where Wamego Board of Education members voted 6 to 1 on Monday, May 8th to adopt the policy.

For high school students in Geary USD 475 this has been a successful program, according to Junction City High School (JCHS) Principal Melissa Sharp.

“After our required health class in this District, which is usually at the 9th grade, there is no other curriculum regarding the use or misuse of drugs; this is an opportunity as an educational facility for us to educate our public, for us to work with partners and for us have conversations with kids about leading a healthy lifestyle.”

Any student at JCHS participating in any KSHSAA (Kansas State High School Activities Association) sponsored event is subjected to random drug testing.

“Our athletic director Mr. Westerhaus works in conjunction with an outside entity, [and]they schedule random dates throughout the course of the year,” said Sharp.

In April of each year Sharp reports to the Board of Education on the success of the program, noting that negative test results were in the 97th percentile this school year, as reported last month.

“Over the course of the last three years, our negative rating has garnered between the 95th and 97th percentile,” said Sharp. “We’re never going to end the drug and opiate problem in the country, but what it does give us is an opportunity to have conversations and educate people – and that’s our goal.”

The results of the tests are usually received within a day, and parents of students who do not test positive for drug use are notified with congratulatory letters sent in the mail.

Students who test positive, or fail the drug tests are not reprimanded or punished with detention/suspension; but they are invited to have a conversation with administrators and their parents on the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.

“Now is when we can help them, when they go out and leave our facility they’re on their own…we’re hoping with education and preventative work that we can help them before it’s too late,” said Sharp.

Sharp noted that the success of the program is not in the punishment or embarrassment of the student, but in educating and working with the student, their family, and the community.

“Our total intent behind this is to help somebody before it’s too late.”