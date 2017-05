The Junction City Police Department has reported the arrest of two Tennessee residents on I-70 on drug related charges.

They include Antonio Wyatt, 38, and Denise Elaine Mckone. Police said both were arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent to Sell, No Drug Tax Stamp, Possession Simulated Controlled Substance, Improper Driving, and Improper Turn.

The arrests occurred Tuesday afternoon near mile marker 307 east of Junction City.