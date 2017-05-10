K-State Maintains Record High APR Marks in Latest Report

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Highlighted by Big 12-leading marks from the men’s golf and women’s cross country programs, all of Kansas State’s athletic teams met and exceeded the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate multi-year standard for the sixth straight year as the NCAA released its latest Division I APR data from the 2015-16 academic year.

Also, the men’s golf and women’s cross country programs were awarded APR Public Recognition distinction for the fourth straight year after posting multi-year APRs in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport.

“We are proud of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff and faculty for their commitment to being successful both on the field and in the classroom,” said Jill Shields, Executive Associate AD for Student Services/SWA. “This cumulative report is further proof of our dedication to across-the-board academic success, and we are very pleased with the performance of all of our athletic programs.”

Kansas State’s highest ratings came from the two programs that earned Public Recognition Awards as they scored perfect 1000 marks to lead the Big 12, while the women’s basketball (.996), women’s golf (.992), volleyball (.990), women’s track and field (.984), women’s rowing (.979), women’s tennis (.977) and football (.975) teams were all near the top among their Big 12 counterparts.

Also of note, a total of six programs recorded perfect current year marks as the men’s golf, women’s basketball, women’s cross country, women’s golf, women’s tennis and women’s track and field teams had perfect 1000 marks.

Other four-year scores included: baseball (.947), men’s basketball (.965), men’s cross country (.958) and men’s track and field (.957).

The Academic Progress Rate measures the eligibility, retention and graduation of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team and also serves as a predictor of graduation success. Each year, the NCAA tracks the classroom performance of student-athletes on every Division I team through the annual scorecard of academic achievement, known as APR. The score measures eligibility and retention each semester or quarter and provides a clear picture of the academic culture in each sport. The most recent APRs are multi-year rates based on scores from the 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 academic years.

K-State, a Tier 1 Carnegie Foundation institution, has had another outstanding academic year in 2016-17. To date, Wildcat student-athletes have earned the following recognitions for their work in the classroom: 122 Academic All-Big 12 recipients, Kersten Kober (volleyball) and Katie Brand (volleyball), Austin Budke (men’s basketball) and Shaelyn Martin (women’s basketball) were named CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 selections. Brand was a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, while Breanna Lewis and Wesemann were each among the 30 candidates for the women’s basketball Senior CLASS Award.

Kansas State also had a total of 263 K-State student-athletes named to the Fall 2016 Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll. The 263 student-athletes to earn the honor marked the 18th straight semester K-State has placed 200 or more student-athletes on the honor roll.

