Kan. mother, son still missing; face charges in man’s killing

Diana Marie and Ty Bohlander-photo Crawford County

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A southeast Kansas mother and son still being sought for questioning in the killing of a 64-year-old man now are charged in the death.

The Joplin Globe  reports that Cherokee County prosecutors have charged 55-year-old Diana Bohlander and 21-year-old Ty Bohlander with first-degree murder in the April death of James McFarland.

Investigators have said McFarland’s body was found April 30 along a road near Baxter Springs, and that Diana Bohlander is believed to have had a romantic relationship with him.

Authorities say they believe McFarland and the Bohlanders were homeless, and the three of them were last seen in mid-April at a campground in Pawnee, Oklahoma.

A cause of McFarland’s death has not been released.

  Chuck Moss

    He did the crime but Mom is just trying to cover for him because after all he is her son. He didn’t like Moms lover so he killed him. Happens all the time.