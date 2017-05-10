Kan. mother, son still missing; face charges in man’s killing

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A southeast Kansas mother and son still being sought for questioning in the killing of a 64-year-old man now are charged in the death.

The Joplin Globe reports that Cherokee County prosecutors have charged 55-year-old Diana Bohlander and 21-year-old Ty Bohlander with first-degree murder in the April death of James McFarland.

Investigators have said McFarland’s body was found April 30 along a road near Baxter Springs, and that Diana Bohlander is believed to have had a romantic relationship with him.

Authorities say they believe McFarland and the Bohlanders were homeless, and the three of them were last seen in mid-April at a campground in Pawnee, Oklahoma.

A cause of McFarland’s death has not been released.