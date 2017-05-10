Police: 40-year-old Kan. man jailed for murder, weapons violation

TOPEKA- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Tuesday night murder and have arrested a suspect.

Police said in a news release that the 40-year-old Michael Stephen Murphy of Topeka was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons violation.

The release says the 39-year -old victim was suffering from head trauma when officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance call in the 2700 Block of South Indiana Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The homicide is the 12th of the year in Topeka.