Sheriff: Burglary suspect found in Kansas pasture

ELLSWORTH COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Ellsworth County are investigating a suspect following an alleged burglary and chase.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to reported of a burglary in progress at a rural home in the 800 Block of Kansas Highway 156 in Ellsworth County, according to a Sheriff Murray Marston.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived.

With the help of the Kansas Highway Patrol K-9 and aircraft along with wardens from the Kansas

Department of Wildlife and Parks, deputies found the suspect in a pasture north of the residence.

He is being held in the Ellsworth County Jail. Name of the suspect and possible charges were not released early Wednesday.