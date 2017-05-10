Voters in another Kansas school district pass bond issue

BUTLER COUNTY – Voters in another Kansas school district approved a pair of bond issues on Tuesday worth over $188 million.

One bond for USD 385 in Andover will use money to build two schools and provide storm shelters to schools, according to the district web site.

The money for the other bond will provide funds to build a swimming pool, add artificial turf for athletic fields and more.

In April, voters in USD 265 Goddard approved a $52-million-dollar bond for security enhancements and storm shelters. USD 264 Coldwater also passed a $15 million dollar bond for school safety upgrades.