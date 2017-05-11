Clark “disgusted”, wants Legislators to “come to their senses” as Week 2 of wrap session comes to and end

Frustration – that’s the feeling of State Representative Lonnie Clark as lawmakers continue to wade through the legislative session.

The House convened on May 10th to work on a proposed income tax bill from the Senate; but the Senate failed to approve the measure.

“Everybody was thoroughly disappointed that we didn’t get a bill from the Senate to work on yesterday, and we’re back at square one now; we’ve taken too long in this session, we need to get something done and get it out so the people can see it and get it going – and we need to get out of Topeka,” said Clark.

Legislators are in the second week of the wrap up session. Clark noted that progress on the school funding formula is stagnant as well.

“I haven’t seen the bill yet, but I heard yesterday out of the Education Committee that we’re back to square one; we were heading in a direction that we thought had some funding,” said Clark. “I’ve been fighting for USD 475 – of course the buzz on the Capital now is that USD 475 got the Heavy Impact money and they don’t need any money, which is disgusting to me.”

The School District is planning to use the Heavy Impact Aid payment for a proposed new Junction City High School.

Clark said that legislators need to “come to reality and start funding our schools.”

“[We need to] get a budget out that is workable and allows the citizens of Kansas to be proud and be able to live the way they should be.”

Clark represents the 65th District of Kansas, which includes Junction City.