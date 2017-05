The Holiday Inn Express on East Chestnut Street has been sold to another company.

Michele Stimatze, Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director, confirmed the news citing the official change of ownership date as May 1st, 2017.

“Owners have purchased the Holiday Inn Express and now the brand will be Comfort Inn and Suites; they will be under renovations for three months.”

The hotel is located at 120 N. East Street in Junction City.