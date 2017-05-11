JC Post

Funnel clouds, hail and flood emergency reported in Kansas

Funnel cloud near Goodland on Wednesday evening-photo Sherman Co. Sheriff

SHERMAN COUNTY – Thursday’s spring storm brought tornado warnings high winds, hail and flooding rain to many areas of Kansas.

A small tornado south of Goodland prompted the National Weather service to issue a tornado warning and the sirens were used in Goodland, according to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Department.

Approximately 6 inches of rain in Gove County prompted flash flood warnings and a flash flood emergency for the city of Grinnell. Officials worked most of the night, according to the Gove County Sheriff’s Department.

Street flooding was also indicated in Great Bend, according to the National Weather Service.

Communities will work Thursday to assess damage from the storm.