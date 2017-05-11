Mick McCallister Will not Seek Re-election to the Junction City Commission

Junction City Commissioner Mick McCallister has announced that he will not seek re-election to a second four-year term.

McCallister stated due to circumstances that affect the family and minor health issues he must focus his immediate attention and efforts elsewhere. He stated, “The past four years has been filled with great memories of working with the greatest community in Kansas.” McCallister noted the governing body worked as a team to control spending and holding the property tax mill levy flat for the past four years. He added he is proud of the many accomplishments that have been made.

After his term expires in January of 2018, McCallister said he would remain engaged with the community at a lower level with volunteerism, committee work and consulting.

McCallister said it’s imperative the community continue to move forward with fresh ideas and positive energy from the elected leaders, and there are several people who can step forward and help the city grow.

McCallister noted he hopes this is not an end to his political career, and he plans to continue public service in the future.