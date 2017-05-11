Summer Lineup at C. L. Hoover Opera House

$8 All seats

Set in Damon Runyon’s New York City, Guys and Dolls follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer Adelaide laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years without ever getting married. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but everyone eventually ends up right where they belong.

For tickets call the Box Office at (785) 238-3906 or click here to purchase online