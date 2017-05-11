Summer Lineup at C. L. Hoover Opera House

|
Saturday, May 13th @7:30pm
(this date is incorrect in our season booklet – it is Saturday May 13)
$18 Adult
$15 Military / Senior (65+)
$5 Student (18 and Under)
The New Red Onion Jazz Babies is the Midwest’s premier traditional jazz band. From Kansas City, Missouri, the band has excited audiences since 1980, bringing the jazz “roots” to thousands around the Midwest and across the United States. Specializing in Traditional Jazz, Dixieland, Ragtime, Blues, Stomps, etc., the New Red Onion Jazz Babies recreate the amazing New Orleans jazz sound with great KC musicians.
As a special offer for this show, we are offering ‘Dinner & A Show’ tickets including a 6:00pm pre-show meal catered by Cynthia’s One Bite Delight for $30 each! Just choose the ‘Dinner & A Show’ ticket option during your online checkout or call (785) 238-3906 for assistance.
For tickets call the Box Office at (785) 238-3906 or click here to purchase online
|
|
Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular
Tuesday, May 16th @6:30pm
Admission is FREE with a donation of nonperishable items to Geary County Food Pantry
Take a dash of science, a blob of humor, throw in a hillbilly, and what do you get? You get the explosive good time of the Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular Comedy Show!
Here’s your opportunity to witness the crazy antics of Dr. Cletus Beaker, MD as he puts a unique twist on the world of science and experiments. Using his high level of intellect and scientific training skills, watch as this back-woods boy demonstrates his entries for the next upcoming science fair at his local elementary school (he’s determined not to get beaten by the 4th graders again)! You’ll laugh, learn, and have a rootin’ tootin’ good old time!
|
|
1st ID Band Spring Concert
Thursday, May 25th @6:30pm
Free and open to the public – no ticket or reservation required
Come hear your friends and neighbors perform your favorite concert band music as the 1st Infantry Division Band, together with members of the Junction City Community Band, invite you to join them in commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Big Red One.
|
|
Memorial Day Observance
Monday, May 29th @10:00am
Free and open to the public – no ticket or reservation required
The Geary County Veterans Alliance presents the annual Memorial Day Ceremony preceded by a performance by the Junction City Community Band.
|
|
Junction City Community Band
Sunday, June 4th @7:00pm
Sunday, June 11th @7:00pm
Sunday, June 18th @7:00pm
Sunday, June 25th @7:00pm
Free and open to the public – no ticket or reservation required
Join your friends and neighbors from the Junction City/Fort Riley area for a series of free summer concerts every Sunday in June. Enjoy refreshments and FREE popcorn while the band plays crowd-favorite marches, concert pieces, classical music and music from movies.
If you have graduated eighth grade and play an instrument, we would love to include you in JCCB! Just come to a rehearsal, held on the Tuesday before each concert (May 30th & June 6th, 13th and 20th) at 6:30pm in the CL Hoover Opera House or contact Vic Wong at jccommband@embarqmail.com
|
|
The True Story of the Three Little Pigs
(Mesner Puppet Theater)
Monday, June 5th @6:30pm
Admission is FREE with a donation of nonperishable items to Geary County Food Pantry
Think you know the real story behind the huffing and puffing? Think again. There’s only one individual who knows the true story about one wolf, three houses and three little pigs: Alexander T. Wolf. In this revealing no-squealing adaptation of Jon Scieszka’s popular book, A. Wolf has a chance to tell his side of the story. He only wanted a cup of sugar and he did have a cold. For years we have only known this story from the pigs’ point of view. Mr. A. Wolf tells all about what really happened to those three little houses made of straw, sticks and bricks and the three pigs that lived in them.
|
|
Friday, June 16th @7:00pm
Saturday, June 17th @7:00pm
$8 All seats
Our tale begins in the Misty Forest, where a girl is sleeping all alone. When she wakes, nothing looks familiar to her. She can’t remember anything – not where she’s from, how she got here or even her own name! She embarks on a journey to discover her identity and meets several fairy-tale characters along the way – Hansel and Gretel, Rumpelstiltskin, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella and Rapunzel to name a few. Some are helpful, some are dangerous and some are just plain weird, but all have information to help our young girl eventually realize her true identity as a princess. As with any good fairy tale, there’s also a prince! He’s desperate to find the princess, but he’s always one step behind and inadvertently rescues and wins the hearts of all the wrong princesses! A rocking musical score adds even more fun to new takes on the stories everyone loves.
For tickets call the Box Office at (785) 238-3906 or click here to purchase online
|
|
Friday, June 23rd @7:00pm
Saturday, June 24th @7:00pm
$8 All seats
Set in Damon Runyon’s New York City, Guys and Dolls follows gambler Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest crap game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer Adelaide laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years without ever getting married. Nathan turns to fellow gambler Sky Masterson for the dough, but Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary Sarah Brown. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, but everyone eventually ends up right where they belong.
For tickets call the Box Office at (785) 238-3906 or click here to purchase online
|
|
Ahrensburg Youth Symphony Orchestra
Friday, June 30th @2:30pm
Free and open to the public – no ticket or reservation required
Founded in 1968, the Ahrensburg Youth Orchestra offers about 250 young musicians, age 9 to 27 years old, the opportunity to explore music in large ensembles. The JSOA also functions as a community school of music where students meet with instrumental teachers, rental instruments are made available for beginning musicians, parents are informed and advised and students have opportunities for informal performance events. The JSOA tours internationally each summer.