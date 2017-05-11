The Latest: McCallister, Sands, Ryan not seeking re-election to City Commission

Things are just beginning to get interesting; Thursday, all three of the Commissioners whose terms are set to expire next year have chosen not seek re-election.

Mick McCallister made the decision early this morning, Jim Sands and Mike Ryan also confirmed their decision Thursday.

McCallister said due to circumstances that affect the family and minor health issues he must focus his immediate attention and efforts elsewhere. He plans to remain engaged with the community at a lower level after his term ends in the form of volunteerism, committee work and consulting.

Ryan has served on the City Commission four years. “if I run I don’t do anything without being competitive and if I won another four-year term I’d be 68 by the time I was finished. And I need to spend some time with my wife.” Ryan added he had family spread across the country that they need to visit, but he hasn’t had the time to do that.

Sands said he has done a good job for the City, and it’s time for him to to do some other things…noting he has a lot of projects he needs to do. He has served on the commission for three two-year terms, and is now serving the nine-month extension created when the Legislature moved the City elections from April back to November of odd numbered years.

Candidate filings for a seat on the City Commission are due by noon on June 1st.

New commissioners will join Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald and Pat Landes in service to the City.

There has been one candidate filing thus far – Heinrich Biggs – that number is sure to increase in the weeks leading up to the June deadline.

Check with JC Post for updates.