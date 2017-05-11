Traffic Signal Update at 6th and Franklin

The traffic signals for the KDOT 6th and Franklin project have been installed, but will not be in full service operation until Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra, during the time period from today through next Tuesday the traffic signal will be on a four-way red flash mode making the intersection a four-way stop.

Motorists will be inconvenienced during this time and need to pay particular attention when entering the intersection and understand it is a four-way stop.