White House Correspondent to Speak at Lunch and Learn Program

May 19

ABILENE, Kan. – Author Paul Brandus will discuss how the White House has changed over the years at a lunch and learn program at the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The free program begins atonin the Visitors Center Auditorium and includes a light lunch. Open to the public, the program is part of the Miller Nichols Charitable Foundation Speaker Series.

You’ll hear stories that perhaps you have never heard before about how the President’s home has grown and changed over the centuries, including technology like the telegraph, radio and movies. War and peace, boom and bust, sex and scandal: Brandus will take you into the Oval Office, Situation Room, Movie Theater and more – with a series of fascinating anecdotes. And of course there will be a story or two about President Eisenhower!

A frequent speaker at presidential libraries around the United States, Brandus is the author of the acclaimed Under this Roof: A History of the White House and Presidency and a new book,This Day in the Presidency, to be released this fall. An award-winning member of the White House press corps since 2008, he is the founder of West Wing Reports and provides reports for television and radio outlets around the United States and overseas.

Under this Roof: A History of the White House and Presidency can be purchased in the Presidential Gift Shop. Brandus will be available to sign copies following the program.