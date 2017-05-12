1420 KJCK Spring Auction Schedule

1420 Radio Auction

Thursday, May 18th, 8am-11am

To bid live call 785-762-5525

8:00-8:15

Courtyard by Marriott Junction City– A one night’s stay (10) (Value $99 each) Start: $50, bid by $10

RS MMA & Fitness– A 3 month membership (1) ($357 value) Start: $175, bid by $10

Papa Murphy’s– Pack of 5 large one topping pizzas- (4)($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

Flint Hills Veterinary Hospital– gift certificates for services- (20) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

8:15-8:30

Champions Car Wash– Detail basket/ gift cards (2) ($100 value) Start: $50/ bid by $5

Peterson Monuments– Duty First Big Red 1 Rock (1) ($30 value) Start: $15/ bid by $5

Hays House, Council Grove– $50 gift certificates (5) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

Mary’s Floral– $40 gift certificate (5) ($40 value) Start: $20/ bid by $5

Baskin Robins– ½ sheet decorated cake & 1/3 sheet decorated cake (1) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

8:30-8:45

Vernon’s Custom Jewelry– gift certificate (1) (value $400) Start: $200/ bid by $10

Certified Home Inspection Services– Radon Test (1) ($125 value) Start: $60/ bid by $10

Dorothy’s Pet Shop– $50 gift certificates (19) (value $50) Start: $25/ bid by $5

La Fiesta– $50 gift certificate (4) (value $50) Start: $25/ bid by $5

8:45-9:00

Peterson Monuments– Handcrafted Walnut Urn (1) ($210 value) Start: $105/ bid by $10

City Cycle Sales– Harley Davidson Watch (1) ($225 value) Start: $110/ bid by $10

Komphluments Boutique– A gift certificate for styling (3) ($45 value) Start: $20/ bid by $5

Pizza Hut, Abilene– $50 pizza bundle (personal pan, buffet, pizza) (4) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

9:00-9:15

Jack & Dicks– Mossberg rifle w/ 30 round clip (1) ($500 value) Start: $250/ bid by $10

Creative Floor & Design– 12ft x 20ft roll of carpet (1) (value $375) Start: $185/ bid by $10

Precision Tint & Auto Accessories– scorpion spray on truck bed liner (1) (value $250) Start: $125/ bid by $10

Peterson Monuments– Washburn Rock (1) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

Xclusive Nutrition– $50 gift certificate (9) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

9:15-9:30

Mattress Clearance Center– gift certificate (1) ($975 value) Start: $485/ bid by $10

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce– Annual membership (1) (value $275) Start: $135/ bid by $10

Munson Angus Farms, Munson’s Prime– $250 gift card (1) Start: $125/ bid by $10

Garden Gate Antiques– spring basket (1) (value $80) Start: $40/ bid by $5

Thomas Taste of Chicago– $50 gift certificate (4) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

9:30-9:45

Pioneer Farm & Ranch Supply, Abilene– Champion Delta truck tool box (1) ($240 value) Start: $120/ bid by $5

CL Hoover Opera House– $100 room rental gift certificate (2)($100 vlaue) Start: $50/ bid by $5

The Mane Thing– 3 one hour massages (1) (value $180) Start: $90/ bid by $10

Date Night, dinner and a movie– $25 to B&B Theater and $50 to Coaches (1) Start: $35/ bid by $5

Stacy’s Restaurant– $50 gift certificate (4)($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

9:45-10:00

Certified Home Inspection Services– Full Home Inspection (1) ($300 value) Start: $150/ bid by $10

Eyewear Junction– $150 gift certificate (4) Start: $75/ bid by $5

Peterson Monuments– KU Rock (1) ($70 value) Start: $35/ bid by $5

Cracker Barrel– gift certificates (3) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

Fattoad– party room for 2-hours (2) ($300 value) Start: $150/ bid by $10

10:00-10:15

Performance Audio– remote start (1) ($200 value) Start: $100/ bid by $10

Papa Johns– Package of 4 large one topping pizzas (5)($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

Screen Machine Sports– $50 gift certificate (4) Start: $25/ bid by $5

Tyme Out Lounge– $50 gift certificates (2) Start: $25/ bid by $5

10:15-10:30

Sears– weed trimmer (1) (value $160) Start: $80/ bid by $10

Foxhole Paintball & Airsoft– 2 people, one round each on the course (5) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

Baskin Robins– 3 polar pizzas (1) ($50 value) Start: $25/ bid by $5

El Tapatio- Junction City– $50 gift certificate (6) Start: $25/ bid by $5

10:30-10:45

The Mane Thing– Silver Package (1) (value $95) Start: $50/ bid by $10

Peterson Monuments– Support Our Troops Rock (1) ($30 value) Start: $15/ bid by $5

Magnolia’s Boutique– $50 gift certificate (2) Start: $25/ bid by $5

Coaches Bar & Grill– $50 gift certificates (2) Start: $25/ bid by $5

*Items may be paid for and picked up at the radio station, 1030 Southwind Ct., Junction City, KS starting at 1:30pm Thursday, May 18th. Items must be paid for and picked up by Wednesday, May 31th at 5pm unless prior arrangements have been made. The office is closed during the noon hour.