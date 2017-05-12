Dunkin’ Donuts Has Cops on Top on 15 Buildings; Officers Stake out Rooftops for Special Olympics Kansas

Mission, KS – For the first year in Kansas, law enforcement officers from throughout the state will stake out Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops on Friday, May 19, beginning at 5 a.m. Officers hope to top total donations of $20,000 as they head to 15 Dunkin’ Don uts rooftops to raise awareness and donations for the Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) to benefit Special Olympics Kansas.

Special Olympics athletes and their families and representatives from various law enforcement agencies are among the special guests who will join police officers and rise to the occasion to show their support. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation to the Torch Run will receive a free donut coupon. Guests donating at least $25 will receive a Law Enforcement Torch Run runner’s shirt. Additional activities will vary by Dunkin’ Donuts location.

“As a representative of the 5000 plus Special Olympics Kansas athletes, we appreciate all the support received from sponsors like Dunkin’ Donuts,” says Special Olympics Kansas athlete Josh Alters. “I’m so proud to have the local Dunkin’ Donut stores join our LETR family. We are truly working together to promote inclusion for all!”

“The Kansas Law Enforcement Torch Run is proud to partner with Dunkin Donuts to help to raise much needed funds and awareness for Special Olympics Kansas,” says Kansas LETR State Director Jeff Bragg. “They have been supportive in other communities around the country and we are excited to bring this program to Kansas. Come out on May 19th to your local Dunkin Donuts store, visit with your law enforcement partners, and donate to a great cause, Special Olympics.”

For a list of all participating locations, go to www.ksso.org/events. The Manhattan location at 409 McCall Road is among those participating.