Chairman Roberts Encouraged by U.S.-China Trade Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts, R-Kan., Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today released the following statement on the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Treasury’s progress on a 100-day action plan for allowing American beef and biotechnology products access into the Chinese market.

“I’m pleased to see the Administration fully engaged in trade discussions that could have tremendous benefits for agriculture. There are several market access issues that need to be resolved with China, and progress on beef and biotechnology approvals would be beneficial for producers in Kansas and across the U.S.”

“Negotiating market access for U.S. beef products into China has been a prolonged effort, and I will remain cautiously optimistic until I see the first shipment of American beef land in China.”

“USDA and USTR, along with the Departments of Commerce and Treasury, have made great strides thus far. Having U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer and the newly created Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs on board will bolster those activities. I’m hopeful they’ll get to work on other export markets as well.”

Chairman Roberts has been an outspoken advocate of American agricultural products into China. In April, Roberts joined a bipartisan group of 39 Senators in sending a letter urging President Trump to raise the critical issue of U.S. beef access to Chinese markets when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China has recently become the fastest growing beef market in the world, but U.S. producers have not had the opportunity to access this market since 2003. Kansas ranks third in exports of U.S. beef to the global market.